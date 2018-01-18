Michelle recebe presente de aniversário romântico de Obama

A ex-primeira-dama dos Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, comemorou 54 anos na última quarta-feira (17), e ganhou um presente especial do marido, Barack Obama.

Em seu perfil no Instagram, Michelle publicou a foto do buquê de flores enviado pelo ex-presidente ao seu escritório. Na postagem, ela lembrou dos momentos que viveu com o marido afirmando que o democrata é seu “melhor amigo e maior fã”.

A publicação já tem mais de 1,6 milhão curtidas e 82 mil comentários.