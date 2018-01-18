Michelle recebe presente de aniversário romântico de Obama

A ex-primeira-dama dos Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, comemorou 54 anos na última quarta-feira (17), e ganhou um presente especial do marido, Barack Obama.
Em seu perfil no Instagram, Michelle publicou a foto do buquê de flores enviado pelo ex-presidente ao seu escritório. Na postagem, ela lembrou dos momentos que viveu com o marido afirmando que o democrata é seu “melhor amigo e maior fã”.
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.
A publicação já tem mais de 1,6 milhão curtidas e 82 mil comentários.