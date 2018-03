Zoo divulga foto de 1º filhote de urso polar nascido no Reino Unido após 25 anos

A Royal Zoological Society of Scotland divulgou uma imagem do primeiro urso polar nascido no Reino Unido nos últimos 25 anos.

Look who’s just emerged at our Park! After over 2 months cosy in the cubbing den, the cub stepped outside for the first time. Mum & cub are currently not visible to the public, but these first steps were caught on motion-sensitive cameras near the den https://t.co/GC7T3ybhH8 pic.twitter.com/QPtqedKrmg