Vídeo de irmãos se abraçando após dia de escola encanta internautas

Irmãos vivem brigando um com o outro, certo? Mas a menina Ava Jackson, de três anos, e seu irmão Tariq, de cinco anos, provaram que as brigas não significam nada perto do amor que sentem um pelo outro.
A mãe das crianças, Verlonda Jackson, publicou um vídeo em seu Instagram em que os dois irmãos se reencontram após Tariq passar o dia na escola. "Toda tarde às 4h4min, quando meu filho sai do ônibus da escola após o jardim de infância, isso acontece... eles se recebem com beijos e abraços e vão até em casa com os braços dados e dizem coisas como: 'Você é minha pessoa favorita'", escreveu a mãe na legenda.
"Como uma mãe, essa é a melhor coisa que poderia esperar, que meus filhos vão brigar e perdoar um ao outro. Que eles vão praticar o que é ser um humano com o outro. Que eles vão aprender quando insistem em algo ou quando devem deixar uma coisa para lá. Eles vão aprender a serem irmãos. Amor", concluiu a mãe.
Assista o vídeo:
