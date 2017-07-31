Fotógrafa faz ensaio com pit bulls usando flores na cabeça

Sophie Gamand é uma fotógrafa francesa, defensora dos animais, criou o Pit Bull Flower Power, em que ela registra os cães da raça com coroas de flores na cabeça.
A ideia é romper o estereótipo de agressivo que a raça tem e fazer com que as pessoas vejam a doçura do animal, incentivando-as a adotá-lo.
Em entrevista à revista Speak for the Animals, Sophie conta que a série, na verdade, veio do medo. "Eu tinha medo de pit bulls e era um medo profundo e arraigado a partir do que eu tinha lido na mídia", disse.
Quando se mudou para os Estados Unidos e começou a trabalhar nos abrigos, ela tinha de lidar com vários deles e sempre ficava tensa ao ter de fotografar algum.
Isso mudou quando ela se perguntou por que tinha tanto medo da raça e o que poderia fazer para superar isso, uma vez que ela não estava sendo justa e dando o melhor de si para eles. "Decidi formar minha própria opinião sobre eles", afirma.
Sophie diz que fotografa cães para entender os humanos. "Enquanto fotografo cachorros, percebo que eles realmente mantêm um espelho para a nossa humanidade. Acho que isso foi quando eu comecei a pensar no que os cachorros significam para nós, o que eles significam para a sociedade. Pude perceber que eles não são apenas animais, eles são companheiros que estão conosco por milênios. Eles merecem ser fotografados pelos seres com almas que são, não apenas como animais ou bichos de estimação", declarou.
